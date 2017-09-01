Failed to read letter about court date

George Smith (52) failed to turn up for his court appointments because he failed to read a letter.

The court heard Smith, 277 Lomond Drive, Langlees, was “not a great reader” and did not want to get his neighbours to read the mail for him.

Having pled guilty to stealing £25 worth of lead from Bean Row in Falkirk on May 19, he said he now wanted to give a community payback order a go. He was jailed for five months.