Facebooker baits police and brags about car crimes

Police can do nothing about a sick and twisted Facebook user who has been posting boasts about his supposed involvement in car crimes.

Following the recent launch of Police Scotland’s festive safety campaign a concerned reader got in touch about a Facebook user, reportedly from Denny, calling himself Ryan Neil who has been posting images and messages, some as recent as last week, concerning supposed vehicle thefts and joyriding and taunts against police.

Now there are calls to have the page, found at www.facebook.com/rydo1312ftp, removed from Facebook as soon as possible.

Someone who viewed the site said: “The police say they can do nothing about this horrible page, but Facebook should not be allowing this person to post these messages and if enough people log complaints it could get taken down.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland treats all reported criminal activity with utmost seriousness. We would urge anyone who wishes to report a crime to us to contact officers on 101 as soon as possible.”

Ryan Neil’s Facebook page was in the spotlight in September when it appeared in a national newspaper article after the online troll, who seems to struggle with literacy, joked about copying teenage hit-and-run driver Dylan Jenkin who killed nurse Jill Pirrie in Edinburgh on May 12 this year.

The comment was accompanied by video showing a car zooming down a city street at terrifying high speed.