Ex-soldier in street attack is spared jail

An early morning row outside a nightclub ended with a former soldier being arrested for assault.

David Blelloch hit a woman on the back of the head as she walked away from him after an angry exchange of words between two couples yards from the doors of the Storm venue in Falkirk’s Meadow Street.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last Thursday that police on a routine patrol had witnessed the disturbance on July 10.

After stepping in to separate them, officers had advised Leah Boyle to “walk away” – and she was doing that when Blelloch ran after her and punched her from behind.

When he was arrested and put in a police van to be taken to Falkirk Police Station he became aggressive and verbally abusive towards officers telling one: “You are English and should not be working up here. I know where to get you.”

Defence lawyer Michael Lowrie said Blelloch had served with the Army in Bosnia and Afghanistan.

He told the court: “They had all been in the nightclub earlier and there was a ‘coming together’ just before Blelloch and his partner left which had become quite heated. Outside, both couples came together again.”

Mr Lowrie said that Blelloch had “lost control” after being placed in handcuffs.

He added: “He is currently unemployed, has mental health issues and has sought help for his difficulties.”

Blelloch, from 92 Seaforth Road, Falkirk, was found guilty of assault and racially aggravated behaviour after a trial and had sentence deferred for background reports.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed him on a two-year supervised community order with the added condition he complete 200 hours of unpaid work in six months.

He warned the 34-year-old dad-of-three the sentence was a direct alternative to custody.

“You have come quite close to prison. Your behaviour on the night in question was quite appalling.

“You can’t be proud of hitting a woman walking away from you on the back of the head and to do it in front of the police was pure madness. Your behaviour towards the police was unacceptable as well.”

Blelloch’s progress with the order will be reviewed in January.