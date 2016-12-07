Ex-Falkirk kit man arrested following child sexual abuse revelations

Falkirk FC’s former first team kit man has been arrested after admitting to sexual abuse against young boys.

Jim McCafferty (71) confessed to a national newspaper this week to a string of abuse towards youth footballers in teams he was coaching going back over 30 years.

McCafferty handed himself into police in Northern Ireland where he now lives today and was arrested on suspicion of sexual offences against children in Northern Ireland following allegations there too.

McCafferty was also at Celtic and Hibs and joined Falkirk in 2004 as a kit man before leaving the following year.

It is understood McCafferty had mostly basic administration as well as his kit duties at the club and was based at the club’s base at Little Kerse.

The Falkirk Herald also understands that Police Scotland has not received any complaints which coincide with his time at Falkirk FC.

A club spokesperson said: “Falkirk FC is aware of the article regarding Jim McCafferty. None of the admissions or allegations made relate to Mr McCafferty’s short time with Falkirk FC. Should any allegations be forthcoming we will, of course, undertake a full and thorough investigation.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland has received a report of non-recent sexual abuse and will commence inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this matter.”