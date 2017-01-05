Ex-Falkirk FC kitman remanded in sex abuse case

A former Falkirk FC kitman has apperared in court via video link to face a charge of sexually abusing a boy.

Jim McCafferty (70) was involved in football in Scotland and Ireland from the 1980s and was arrested in Belfast last month after walking into a police station.

A full file has been requested and is still outstanding Public Prosecution Service lawyer

He was charged with engaging in sexual activity with a child in Northern Ireland aged 13-16 between December 2011 and December 2014 and appeared today before Belfast’s Laganside Courthouse via video link from prison, where he is being held for his own safety.

A Public Prosecution Service lawyer said: “A full file has been requested and is still outstanding.”

Officers are still working on the case before the final conclusions of the investigation along with all the evidence can be handed to prosecutors.

McCafferty, originally from Wishaw but more recently living in South Belfast, was formerly a kitman at Celtic and Hibernian as well as Falkirk.

The balding defendant wore a yellow long-sleeved top and made his way into the video link booth using a Zimmer frame. He was remanded in custody to reappear before the same court remotely on January 16.

It is understood McCafferty had mostly basic administration duties as well as his kitman role during his time with Falkirk between 2004 and 2005 and worked from at the club’s base at Little Kerse.

It is believed that Police Scotland have not received any complaints which coincide with his spell at the club.

