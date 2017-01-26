Ex-boyfriend dumped cement on his old flame’s car at Christmas

A bitter ex-boyfriend tipped a bucket of ready-mixed cement over his former partner’s car on Christmas Day.

After sending threatening text messages to the young woman, Darren Manson (20) crept up to her black Mini, parked outside her Bainsford home in the early hours of December 25, last year.

He proceeded to pour the mortar paste over the bonnet, windscreen and roof of her pride and joy.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court today Manson, who lives with his mum in Falkirk, previously pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner.

The court heard Manson had split up with the girl three months earlier after an eleven-month relationship.

On Christmas Eve she text messaged him to confirm she was seeing someone else.

He texted her back stating “You messed with the wrong man” and plotted his revenge.

The young woman was asleep at her home when her mother was awoken by “a large thud” from the garden. She looked out of the window and saw “an object” being thrown towards her daughter’s car which was parked in the drive.

Procurator fiscal Samantha Brown said: “She observed the accused running away, and saw a bucket of cement mix lying on the ground next to the car. Cement mix had been poured over the bonnet, windscreen, and roof of the vehicle.”

The woman checked her phone and found a number of messages from Manson. Among them, he had texted: “I have so much hatred towards you. You aren’t even worth it. You messed with the wrong man.”

Police traced Manson and he was arrested, spending two days in custody. The cement he tipped over the car was washed off without damage to the vehicle.

Nuala Devlin, defence solicitor, said: “Mr Manson discovered on Christmas Eve she had been unfaithful. She send him a text message, he’d had too much to drink, and he went to her house and reacted in the unsavoury manner described.”

Sheriff Kevin Veal ordered Manson to perform 40 hours of unpaid work in the community and told him to pay his former girlfriend £60 compensation in full by the end of March.