Embezzler will sell car to pay firm he cheated

A man who embezzled £4000 from his bosses will sell his car to pay some of it back.

James King was hired by holiday firm Thomas Cook Direct in Larbert, but pocketed the money between November and December in 2015.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday the 32-year-old, from 75 Stevenson Street, Grangemouth, was placed on a four month supervised community order as a direct alternative to jail with the added conditions he pay £1000 compensation to the firm and complete 200 hours unpaid work in that time.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell warned him: “This was a serious breach of trust.”

King’s lawyer said he had already put his car up for sale for £1800.