‘Dunblane massacre’ threat man refused prison release

A former Mormon who could face a life sentence after threatening to execute church members in a “Dunblane massacre” was refused release from jail this week.

James Lynn-Wilson urged a judge to allow him his liberty while a further report is prepared on him citing issues with his health.

But Lady Carmichael told him he would continue to be held in prison and ordered a supplementary psychological report in his case.

Lynn-Wilson (44), from Denny, earlier admitted conduct which caused fear or alarm between February 16 and March 22 this year, when he appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.

He repeatedly phoned Stephen Kerr and told others he was going to execute Mr Kerr and threatened to enter the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and execute members.

Lynn-Wilson was the subject of a Court of Session order banning him from communicating with members of the church. The civil anti-harassment order prohibited from going into or being in the immediate vicinity of church properties in Scotland.

He later called the church’s global security operations centre in Salt Lake City, Utah, and said he was going to execute Mr Kerr and that if “Brother Kerr” was not released from the church within 48 hours he would go to a church and kill members.

He said: “Next step is to be like the Dunblane massacre. Walk into the church and blow people’s heads off. I am going to execute one of your church members.”

Lady Carmichael continued the case until next month at the High Court in Glasgow.

Stirling Sheriff William Gilchrist had sent the case to the High Court because he considered that the risk criteria for imposing an OLR (Order for Lifelong Restriction) may be met.

Lady Carmichael said she would seek a further report dealing with the question of Lynn-Wilson’s risk. Lynn_Wilson sought his release from prison which was difficult for him because of health issues with his hearing, balance and other matters.

The judge told Lynn-Wilson at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday: “It is inevitable in my view that some form of custodial sentence will result and it is appropriate you remain in custody at this time.”

The court was told that Lynn-Wilson had an extensive list of previous convictions, mostly connected to his long-standing dispute with the Kerrs, his former wife and the Mormon church.

Lynn-Wilson claimed he had been excommunicated from the church and had not wanted his son to be baptised into it.