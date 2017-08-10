Drunken brother can now forget about best man role

A drunken lout wrecked his brother’s engagement party and ended up with his shirt off pushing his future sister-in-law on her behind.

When Martin Hunter (35) was refused service at the bar because he was too drunk, he began to make a nuisance of himself with party guests inside and outside the venue.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday he previously pled guilty to assault and behaving in a threatening manner at Bonnybridge Golf Club, Larbert Road on July 1.

Procurator fiscal depute Matthew Kerr said: “He threw money across the bar aggressively and was told to take his cash back and leave. A female told him to go outside and calm down. He put on a fingerless glove and started behaving aggressively towards people on the dancefloor.

“He stormed out of the premises shouting ‘come on them’, barging people out of the way. When he was in the car park he began challenging people to fight. A woman approached him and tried to calm him down and got between the accused and a large group of people.

“He pushed the woman to the ground then took his shirt off and shouted ‘I want to fight a man, I’m not hitting any more women’.

“Police were contacted and found the accused walking in the middle of the road shouting at passing vehicles.”

The court heard Hunter, 2 Newstead Cottage, Falkirk, was going through a bad period at the time of the offence – he had lost his job and his relationship had broken down.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “The woman he pushed to the ground was his sister-in-law to be so it’s safe to say his chances of being the best man have substantially reduced.

“He was asked to leave and was not happy about it, there was a minor scrap in the car park and he storms off down the road.

“His recollection of events is very poor. It’s clear he went over the top and had too much drink.”

Sheriff John Mundy ordered Hunter to complete 120 hours of unpaid work within six months.