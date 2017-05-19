Drunk who smashed pub window avoids jail

A drunk who smashed a pub window with a beer glass after being told to leave has narrowly avoided prison.

John Johnstone took exception to the news he would not be served any more drink in The Dundas in Grangemouth’s La Porte Precinct on February 11.

As he left the premises he warned: “Next time I come back here it won’t be to drink, it will be to cause bother.”

Procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan told Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday: “He had been drinking there and by around 6.45pm was being a bit disruptive, shouting and swearing. He was told he would not be served more alcohol and was ushered from the premises. Outside, he threw the glass and police were called.”

Defence lawyer Andy Bryson said: “He very much regrets his behaviour. He was a drunken idiot.”

The court was told Johnstone (36), 33 Lumley Street, Grangemouth, was on bail for breach of the peace at the time of the incident.

On March 27 last year he had a fight with a man in Newlands Road, Grangemouth, that had ended with his ‘opponent’ needing hospital treatment for his injuries.

Mr McLachlan said: “After exchanging insults, matters kicked off between the two of them and they resorted to fisticuffs.”

Johnstone had admitted threatening behaviour in the pub and throwing a glass at an earlier court hearing and had his sentence deferred for background reports.

Mr Bryson said that as far as the breach of the peace was concerned, Johnstone had “got his punch in first and that was the end of the matter”.

He claimed: “Drink is the reason he got involved in both these incidents. He has now tried to cut down on his drinking, stay sober and get his life back together. He is anxious to avoid custody.”

As a direct alternative to custody, Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Johnstone on a supervised community order for 15 months. He will complete 125 hours unpaid work in six months and pay the pub £550 compensation at £10 a week.