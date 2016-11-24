Drunk who failed to belt up exposed his privates

Shoppers got more than they bargained for when they caught sight of a drunken man exposing his private parts.

Scott Gair (33) was standing beside a superstore’s firework counter with everything hanging out for all to see and the women who witnessed his disgusting display were so shocked they told members of staff.

Security quickly took Gair from the premises, but he was still exposing himself in the street.

Disgusted by his own actions, Gair told police he had drunk too much, had no belt and his trousers were loose.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Gair had previously pled guilty to exposing himself in public at Asda, Newmarket Street, Falkirk on October 21 this year.

Samantha Brown, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 12.30pm and two members of staff were working close to the front entrance of the store when they were approached separately by three female shoppers.

“They all informed the staff there was a male standing close to the fireworks display with his trousers down. Staff looked over and saw the accused with his trousers down and his privates hanging out.

“A security officer was informed and he approached the accused, whose trousers were now down at his thighs, and escorted him from the building.

He was still standing in the vicinity of the store, his trousers down and exposing himself so police were contacted.

“Officers asked him to cover up and he failed to comply so he was arrested at that point. He later told police he did not even remember doing it. He said ‘I’m actually disgusted with myself – I had too much to drink and I haven’t got a belt for my trousers and they are loose. I don’t know if that’s why they fell down’.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey placed Gair, of 250 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months.