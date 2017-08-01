Drunk was teetering on top of garage roof

Jodie Shaw (26) was drunk and teetering on the edge of a garage roof when police found her.

Officers took her home safely, but she was soon back up on the roof again and this time she was arrested. She repeatedly tried to kick police, who found her carrying an open razor blade.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Shaw, 12 Inchyra Place, Grangemouth, pled guilty to assault, behaving in a threatening manner and possession of a bladed weapon in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on June 25.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Shaw for six months for her to be of good behaviour and comply with her community payback order.