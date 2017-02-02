Drunk warns: ‘If you leave it will be out the window’

An angry alcoholic tossed a coffee table at his flat window sending a shower of shattered glass to the ground as town centre shoppers passed by.

Robert Dornion (56) woke up and supposedly caught his short-term girlfriend “rifling” through the pockets of this trousers.

He flew into a rage, believing the drug addict to be stealing his cash.

This incident was the last of a catalogue of drunken offences committed last year which eventually led to prison for Dornion.

Dornion appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pled guilty to recklessly damaging property and threatening behaviour on December 30.

He also admitted punching a woman in the stomach,in Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth, on August 24, 2016 and making suggestive gyrations towards a female neighbour at Inchyra Place, Grangemouth on July 21.

Explaining the December episode, Samantha Brown, procurator fiscal depute, said: “There was an argument between them – he shouted and swore and called her a junkie. He said ‘You’re not leaving – if you leave it will be out the window’.

“He picked up the coffee table and threw it at the living room window, causing both panels to smash and send glass ont o the pedestrian precinct below where a number of people were walking.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He was in a brief relationship with this female and, on that morning, they had both been drinking heavily. He woke up and found she was rifling through his pockets.

“At that point he exploded and threw the coffee table at the window.”

The court heard Dornion’s alcohol-fuelled crimes began in July last year.

“He started drinking again,” said Mr Hutchison. “He has several brothers whose lives have also been blighted by drink and drugs.”

Sheriff Kevin Veal jailed Dornion, 101 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, for six months in jail