Drunk warned to sober up or face the threat of prison

A drunk thrown out of his partner’s house twice in less than a month for being aggressive towards her has been warned he could face jail if it happens again.

Alexander Cruickshanks lost his temper with the woman on October 26 and November 17.

The first time the row was over money and he was ejected by two of her friends.

He ended up in the street a second time after making drunken claims in front of her and visitors that she had been unfaithful and punches were thrown.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last Thursday that on October 26 two friends arrived at the woman’s house in Duke Street, Denny, and saw him grab her.

When she managed to open the door, they dragged him outside and called the police.

In court the next day Cruickshanks was given bail with the added condition he stay away from Duke Street.

Despite that, he was back at the house on November 17 having a drink with her and others when he became aggressive and accused her of having an affair. After a struggle he was thrown out into the street again.

Cruickshanks (46), from 27 Little Denny Road, Denny, had admitted assault and threatening behaviour at an earlier court and had sentence deferred for reports.

His lawyer, Willie McIntyre, urged Cruickshanks avoid jail.

He said: “Before each incident he had been drinking heavily. Alcohol was a large part of his life, but he has not had a drink now for the last six days. He is looking for professional help and asking the court for one last chance.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Cruickshanks on a structured deferred sentence for three months to attend alcohol counselling which will be arranged by social workers, stay away from the woman and stay out of trouble.

He warned: “If you do well that could lead to a more permanent community payback order including alcohol counselling being imposed. If you do not do well, you will be brought back to court and I can tell you a custodial sentence will be considered.”