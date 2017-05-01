Drunk threatend to stab officer at Larbert hospital

Boozed up birthday boy David Turnbull was arrested after threatening to stab a police officer.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last Thursday the 25-year-old had been taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on January 29 after suffering a seizure.

At around 4.50am officers had reason to speak to him about his behaviour when he told one of them: “I’ll find out where you stay and stab you and you will be dead.”

His lawyer claimed: “It was his birthday and too much alcohol was the reason behind his offensive behaviour. There was an incident in the car park and police got involved.”

Turnbull had admitted threatening behaviour at an earlier court and had sentence deferred for background reports.

The court was told Turnbull, who was on bail at the time of the offence, has previous convictions, the last dating back to December 2015 and been in prison.

But his lawyer insisted: “He is now drink and drug free and has the offer of a job with good prospects. He also has a four-year-old son that he wants to be with and be a good role model for.”

Sheriff John Mundy opted not to send Turnbull to jail and placed him on a community payback order instead with the added condition he complete 200 hours unpaid work in six months.

But he warned Turnbull, from Devonside, Tillicoultry, to behave himself.

He told him: “This sort of behaviour will send you back inside. If you want to be with your son, you have to stop it.”