Drunk resident loses it when police show up

Police officers got an earful of abuse from a drunken woman when they turned up at her door to investigate reported concerns.

Cheryl Donald (28) was so upset at police she began to hit her head against the ground while shouting, swearing and struggling with officers who had earlier appeared at her home in the early hours to check a matter reportedly unfolding at the premises.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Donald had pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at 89 Braemar Drive, Middlefield and Falkirk Police Station on July 22.

Procurator fiscal depute Ruaraidh Ferguson said police officers attended at the accused’s home just after 2am because they had received information about a matter going on within the premises.

Mr Ferguson added: “They were met by the accused who was indeed drunk and did not react well to them being there saying, ‘what the f*** are you doing here?’. The accused continued to shout and swear at officers.

“She was then arrested and taken to the police station where she continued her abusive behaviour and started to bang her head off the ground before being taken into the custody area, calling officers scum.”

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “This was frankly outrageous conduct fuelled by drink – but that’s not an excuse. There’s no reason police should have been confronted by this kind of behaviour.”

Donald was ordered to complete 70 hours unpaid work within three months.