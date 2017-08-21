Drunk kicked bin then hurled abuse at police

A drunken thug kicked a bin over and then turned his attention on police and the public to hurl vile sectarian and sexual taunts at them.

Thomas McDonald (57) was pulled up for his behaviour by a community safety warden in Grangemouth’s Charlotte Dundas Court.

But instead of picking the bin up and moving on he swore at her and matters escalated from there, with police eventually having to arrest the ranting offender.

McDonald, 30 Inchyra Place, Grangemouth, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pled guilty to threatening behaviour in the street on April 19, which was aggravated by the sectarian abuse he later levelled at police officers in Falkirk Police Station.

Susan Campbell, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 6pm and the accused was seen kicking a bin over within Charlotte Dundas Court by a community safety warden.

“When she approached him regarding this he immediately told her f*** off and continued to shout that at her and other members of the public as they were walking by.

“He was heavily intoxicated and the community safety warden flagged down police officers. He became aggressive and started shouting and swearing at the officers, telling them he would knock them out if they touched him.”

He was warned to calm down, but continued to shout vile sexual and sectarian insults at police while young children were present, calling them “orange b*****ds” and “Rangers scum”.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He was very drunk and remembers very little about the incident. He has only been in trouble twice in this century. He is now seeking assistance for his problems himself.”

Addressing McDonald directly, Sheriff John Mundy said: “I’m told you were very drunk, but that’s no excuse for such behaviour. The police and the public should not have to put up with it.”

McDonald was fined £300 and a fines enforcement order was put in place to ensure he pay it back at £20 per week or face the consequences.

Forth Valley Addictions Support and Counselling (ASC) offers help to addicts.

Visit www.asc.me.uk or call (01324) 874969 for information.