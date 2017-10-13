Drunk dials 999 for no reason

An alcoholic called 999 on three occasions when there was no real emergency to speak of.

Martin Dolan (52) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted making the time wasting calls from his 46 Westerton Terrace, Carronshore home on June 25.

Ruardaidh Ferguson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “He claimed the only reason he phoned the number was because his social worker told him to.”

The court heard Dolan had significantly reduced his drinking.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said; “Your offences may have prevented emergency services attending a real incident.”

Sentence on Dolan was deferred for four months for good behaviour.