Drunk demands give me cash for booze ... or else

An alcoholic dad pestered his partner and placed his own liberty in jeopardy as he desperately tried to get cash to buy more booze.

George McPhee (32) was so blinded by his pursuit of alcohol he got nasty with his long suffering other half to secure her bank card and then breached his bail to try and get £20 from her.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McPhee previously pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner on June 29 and breaching his bail on July 13 at Shetland Place, Hallglen.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “He was very drunk and was asking for her bank card because he needed money. She assumed this was to let him purchase more alcohol.

“She said she would go and get the money for him but was going to have to take her children with her because she didn’t want to leave them in his care. He began to become abusive towards her, saying she better give him the bank card or else.”

His partner eventually gave him the bank card and he left, only to return later and begin banging on the door of the common close, throwing stones and calling her names.

After being released from custody, McPhee showed up yet again.

Mrs Orr said: “His partner received a call from him. She said she wasn’t going to give him any more money and he said he was going to wait at her house until she came home.

“She called the police and they found him sitting outside near the house.”

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “Something has clearly gone very wrong with Mr McPhee’s life. The relationship with his partner has come to an end and he would rather it didn’t come to an end.

“He accepts he has been drinking too much.”

Sheriff Ian Anderson placed McPhee, 351 Main Street, Stenhousemuir, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months.

*Forth Valley Addictions Support and Counselling (ASC) offers help to addicts. Visit www.asc.me.uk or call (01324) 874969.