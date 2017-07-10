Drunk crashed car then went to buy alcohol

A drink-driver crashed and abandoned his car at a superstore, bought more booze and then walked back to a house to consume it.

Police caught up with William Kenny (39) at the premises and found he gave a reading of 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Kenny appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted taking a car without consent in Wood Street, Grangemouth, drink-driving, driving without due care and attention and without insurance in Dock Road, Grangemouth, on May 31.

Procurator fiscal depute Michael Maguire said: “It was 10.40pm and two witnesses saw a vehicle travelling at speed colliding with a roundabout street sign before reversing and parking in Asda car park.”

Officers tracked Kenny down to an address in Grangemouth.

Mr Maguire said: “He told police ‘Sorry, it was me that done it – I was driving.”

The court heard this was the third time Kenny, who still lives with his parents at 18 Priory Road, Whitecross, had been caught drink-driving. The other offences happened back in 1997 and 2007.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He left the car at Asda primarily because it was undriveable.”

Sheriff John Mundy placed Kenny on an 18-month supervised community payback order, told him to complete 225 hours of unpaid work in six months and banned him from driving for four-and-a-half years.