A man made threats against the occupants of a Larbert flat in a case of mistaken identity.

David McKean (25), Flat 11, 9 Paton Drive, Larbert, went to another flat in the same street when he was drunk, Falkirk Sheriff Court was told last week.

McKean admitted trying to get into the flat and threatening the occupants on November 6.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell ordered him to do 80 hours of unpaid work, telling him it must have been an “extremely frightening” experience for the innocent householders.