Drunk brain damaged

Joseph Boyle (53), who has abused alcohol so much he is now brain damaged, was caught drink driving in Wallace Street, Falkirk.

Boyle, 73 Main Street, Redding, gave a reading of 152 milligrammes of alcohol of in 100 millilitres of blood when he was stopped on April 30 last year.

The legal limit is 50 milligrammes. He admitted that offence and driving dangerously.

Boyle’s community payback order was revoked, but his restriction of liberty order remains in force.