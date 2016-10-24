Drugs seized after raid on Kincardine homes

Police seized drugs with a street value of £55,000 during a raid in Kincardine on Friday.

Detectives from the proactive unit executed search warrants at addresses in Rosebank Gardens and Mercer Street.

Officers recovered 550g of heroin and 40g of cannabis, which have a combined estimated street value of £55,000.

A 27-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were subsequently arrested in connection with this.

Detective Constable Brendon Moyles said: “This action again demonstrates our commitment to acting on local concerns and tackling the supply of controlled drugs.

"Information from the public is vital in helping us to prevent the harm that drug misuse causes to both the individual and the wider community.

"If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, I'd encourage you to contact us on 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The man and woman are expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court today.