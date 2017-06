Darren O’Brien (41), 46 Melrose Place, Falkirk, was stopped by police and a search revealed he had Class A Diamorphine with a street value of £370 in his possession.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday he had sentence for being concerned in the supply of drugs deferred until July 20 for him to be assessed for a drug treatment programme.

The court was told O’Brien was known to officers.