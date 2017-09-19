Drugs found in dealer’s car

Police found drugs when they searched Connor Kay’s car in a Falkirk Street – and more at his home later.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday the 20-year-old who had been found guilty after trial of being concerned in the supply of Cannabis was placed on a structured deferred sentence for three months.

The court was told 12 bags of what is known as ‘Cannabis Buzz’ with a street value of £180 were recovered by officers from Kay’s vehicle in Striven Drive on May 20. More bags of the Class B substance were seized from his house at 18 Woodhill Court, Grangemouth.

Defence lawyer Lynn Swan claimed: “The amount found was for social supply. He was surviving on benefits and turned to supply friends to fund his own habit.”

Mrs Swan urged the recommendation from social workers that Kay be placed on a structured deferred sentence to engage with the substance abuse programme be followed and Sheriff John Mundy agreed.

He told Kay, who was on bail at the time of the offence: “Comply and a community payback order might be avoided.”

Kay’s progress will be reviewed on December 7.

At the same court John Couper (41), 12 Burnside Court, Camelon, was placed on a supervised community order for 18 months, told to complete 120 hours unpaid work in six months and banned for two years for being in possession of heroin in Carmuirs Avenue on June 13 and driving while disqualified.