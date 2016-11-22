Drugs and knife found by police

A police search of a teenage offender uncovered a lock knife in his back pocket and some cannabis to boot.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Caghal Coyne (19) previously pled guilty to possession of a knife in a public place and possession of the class B drug in Grahams Road, Falkirk on June 12.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “Police had been called in relation to another matter and found the accused walking down Grahams Road at 8pm. He was arrested in relation to the other matter.

“He admitted to police he was carrying a lock knife in his back pocket. He was also found to have 8.8 grams of cannabis.”

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “You shouldn’t be carrying these kind of implements in public places – there is no reason for it at all.”

Coyne, 18 Comely Place, Falkirk, was placed on a community payback order with the condition he complete 90 hours unpaid work within the next four months.

In the same court last Thursday Grant Caldwell (32) was appearing for a drug supplying offence and for not completing any of his unpaid work hours.

Caldwell, 110 Portal Road, Grangemouth, earlier admitted being concerned in the supply of class A drug cocaine at an address in Stanley Gardens, Maddiston, on October 3 last year.

The court heard he had received a community payback order with the condition he complete 160 hours unpaid work, but he had not done a single hour.

Sheriff Caldwell deferred sentence on Caldwell until December 1 to obtain a criminal justice social work report.