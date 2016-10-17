Drugged up thug fractures cop’s arm in cell door

A violent offender was high on drugs when he slammed a cell door on a police officer’s arm so hard it fractured the bone.

William Collins (37) had been taken to the police station on another matter and became aggressive as officers attempted to escort him to his cell. The man he injured was off duty for a number of weeks.

Collins, who appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, had previously pled guilty to the assault he committed at Falkirk Police Station on September 12. He also admitted threatening behaviour on that day and shoplifting cat food and a birthday card from Poundland in Falkirk Central Retail Park.

Procurator fiscal depute Laura Knox said: “The accused told a policeman he would bite his nose off. He positioned himself in the doorway and pushed the door in order to prevent it from closing and the police officer’s arm was in the doorway and became jammed by the door.

“His arm was fractured and he was off duty for four to six weeks.”

The court heard heroin addict Collins, 40 Wholequarter Avenue, Redding, had been taking medication on the day in question.

Andy Bryson, defence solicitor, said: “This is yet another example of him tinkering with his medication, leading to serious consequences. He appears to have made huge steps in addressing his heroin problem.

“He was homeless for many years and now has retained a tenancy. However, there are these incidents where he falls back into offending – it’s a case of two steps forward and three steps back for him.

“He has no recollection of the shoplifting incident – he had just received his benefits so there was no reason for him to take anything. When he was cautioned in relation to possession of an offensive weapon – a pair of pliers – he lost his temper.

“As he was being bundled into the cell this incident took place. He is very apologetic and just wishes he had the skills to just back down at times like that.

“Had he been sober he knows this would never have happened.”

Sheriff John Mundy said: “You have had so many chances and you just don’t take them. Your behaviour is just beyond the pale on some occasions.”

Collins was sentenced to 18 months in prison backdated to September 13.