Drug user broke into tearoom to feed his habit

Drug user Darren O’Brien stole hundreds of pounds from a Falkirk tearoom to feed his habit.

The 41-year-old broke into Tea Jennys in Kings Court on July 10 and grabbed the cash register and two tins containing money.

Falkirk Sheriff Court was told last Thursday that the desperate thief pocketed over £450 and none of it was recovered.

Procurator fiscal Graham McLachlan said: “The locus was secured the day before, but the next day the owner noticed the cash register, which normally contained a float of £200 was gone and the window next to it was smashed. Two cash tins kept under the shop counter containing around £250 were also missing.”

The court heard footage from the CCTV cameras watching the premises was checked and, after O’Brien, from 46 Melrose Place, Falkirk, was detained and interviewed by police and he admitted he was there.

O’Brien was on bail and awaiting sentence on another matter at the time of the theft.

Defence lawyer Neil Hay said: “He was a drug user and needed the money.

“His drug issues are now being addressed and managed with methadone.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston continued the case until October 17 for background reports to be prepared by social workers, including O’Brien’s suitability to be tagged and placed on a curfew at home under the terms of a restriction of liberty order.

He warned him: “Your were in a position of trust. This type of offence can lead to custody.”