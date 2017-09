Colin Chalmers was so drunk he crashed his car into a wall.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, the shamed 62-year-old from 122 Ochil View, Denny, who had been banned in 2011, was disqualified for three years and fined £500.

The court was told when police breathalised Chalmers at the scene of the crash on Drove Loan, Denny, on July 9 he was found to be more than four times the legal drink-drive limit.