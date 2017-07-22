Drove into two parked cars

Eye witnesses told police they saw a car being driven “too fast” on Grahams Road in Falkirk, narrowly missing pedestrians and parked vehicles.

Minutes later Mark McArthur lost control of his mum’s Toyota Aygo as he was overtaking and drove into a Renault Megane and a Vauxhall Corsa parked on Merchiston Road.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court the 25-year-old was told he was lucky not to be going to jail for his lack of driving skills.

Before being disqualified for 15 months and placed on a community order to complete 160 hours unpaid work in six months, the court heard that at one point he was seen driving down the middle of the road.

After he crashed, McArthur, from 24 Cobblebrae Crescent, Bainsford, abandoned the vehicle and ran away.

He had admitted driving without due care and attention on Mungalhead Road and Merchiston Road, Bainsford, on April 8, driving at speed and in an erratic manner, failing to keep the vehicle under control and colliding with two parked vehicles. Sentence was deferred for background reports.

Sheriff John Mundy told McArthur: “It’s fortunate this charge is careless driving and not dangerous driving. This sentence is an alternative to custody.”

Defence lawyer Gordon Addison said: “It was his mum’s car and her insurance company is dealing with matters. Since the offence McArthur has found a full-time job and grafting hard.”