Driver cut himself a slice of the action

A delivery driver scammed his meat firm bosses out of almost £1600 when he altered returns forms and pocketed the cash for himself.

Over the space of a month Ryan Wheater (30) claimed a number of customers had returned their orders and had paid no cash.

However, he had in fact delivered the meat, accepted the cash from the customer and then altered the returns forms to say the goods had not been accepted.

Wheater, 50 Dryburgh Avenue, Denny, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously admitted the fraud he committed against Campbells Prime Meat, in Whitecross, between January 9 and February 23 last year.

Susan Campbell, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused was employed as a driver with the firm, delivering food to various commercial premises. This was a mixture of pre-paid and cash on delivery customers.

“The accused was required to complete returns forms if goods were not accepted by customers.”

Wheater’s scam was uncovered when a customer came forward saying there had been a financial discrepancy and then Campbell’s Prime Meat carried out their own investigation into the matter and discovered Wheater had been delivering the goods, taking the cash for them and then telling the firm they had been returned.

The procurator fiscal said: “The signatures of customers had been copied on forms and he claimed he had received no money from them, but there were no goods coming back to the company.”

Defence solicitor William McIntyre said: “He was going through a difficult time at that point and had separated from his wife and child and he developed a gambling habit.

“He is now working two jobs to try and pay this back. He now attends Gamblers Anonymous and is back with his wife. It’s been a very sad chapter in his life and he is now turning the page.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “You were in a position of trust which you grossly breached.”

Wheater was ordered to pay the remaining cash he owed Campbells Prime Meat – £1012.70 – within 14 days. He was also fined £500 and told to pay it back at £75 per month.