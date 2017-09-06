Drink-driver lucky to be alive after midnight crash

A woman was well over the drink driving limit when she was involved in a moment of motoring madness just after midnight.

Ann Skinner (27) was found at the wheel of her car, which had crashed off the side of a motorway.

When police attended they found her still behind the wheel of the car and over the legal limit.

She had driven off the Northfield Road carriageway in Denny, smashing through a fence and carrying on to end up on the approach of the opposing carriageway of the M80 motorway.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court, Skinner had previously pled guilty to driving without due care and attention and consideration for other road users and drink driving on December 27, 2016.

She gave a reading of 70 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood when the legal limit currently stands at 50 milligrams.

Procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan said: “It was just after midnight when witnesses travelling on the motorway became aware of an incident taking place on their left hand side.

“They stopped their car on the hard shoulder and saw the vehicle and the accused sitting in the driver’s side.

“When police arrived she was still in the car sitting on the driver’s side.

“Standard roadside checks were carried out and she was found to be over the limit.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “There is a very sad background to this offence. “She has now recovered slightly and is getting help, she tells me she just has to keep going.”

The court heard Skinner had a previous drink driving conviction on her record.

Sheriff John Mundy said: “This is a very exceptional and unusual case and I am prepared to admonish you.”

Skinner, 50 Wallace Crescent, Denny, was admonished on both charges and banned from driving for 18 months for the drink driving offence.