Drink driver is banned once again

A drink driver was almost four times over the legal limit when he was pulled over by the police.

Matthew Davidson (31) gave a reading of 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when he was tested in Cruickshank Drive, Shieldhill. The legal drink drive limit is 22 microgrammes.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Davidson admitted the offence he committed on August 14. He also pled guilty to driving with no insurance.

Laura Knox, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was very evident to police he had been drinking.”

It was Davidson’s second drink driving conviction.

Sheriff John Mundy banned Davidson, 4U Easton Drive, Shieldhill, for three years and ordered him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work in the community within six months.