Drink driver found in road with trousers down

A drunk driver found lying in the road with his trousers down has been ordered to complete 200 hours unpaid work.

Jason Duff’s case was described by a prosecutor as one with “unusual circumstances”.

Depute fiscal Siobhan Monks said a member of the public was driving along Bo’ness Road, Polmont, on May 31 last year when he came across Duff’s 15-year-old Peugeot 206.

Miss Monks said the Peugeot engine was running, but the vehicle was stationary, and Duff was not in it.

The other motorist stopped and found Duff (44) “lying in the road, under the influence, with his trousers down, falling in and out of consciousness”.

Police and an ambulance were called, and Duff, of Cowdenbeath, was taken to the Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

A blood sample taken three hours later showed he was still over twice the legal limit for driving.

Duff told police at the hospital he’d had an argument with his girlfriend the night before, left her house, parked in a layby and drunk some alcohol, and had slept in his car.

When he woke up, the father-of-one decided he ought to drive to work, but felt unwell, stopped his car and got out, but could remember nothing more.

Solicitor-advocate Stephen Biggam, defending, said: “He had become dehydrated – that’s why he passed out.”

At Falkirk Sheriff Court today Duff pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

His lawyer added: “He is dealing with his alcohol problems.”

Sheriff John Mundy banned Duff from driving for four years, ordered him to perform 200 hours of unpaid work, and placed him under social work supervision for 18 months.

He said: “This is a serious matter. The court does have the power to impose a custodial sentence, but it would be better for you to receive some kind of structured support.”