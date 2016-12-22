Don’t let thieves ruin Christmas

Police in Forth Valley have warned the public that thieves will be on the prowl for high-value presents and cash this Christmas.

Officers are urging everyone to lock windows and doors, not to leave gifts in view of the windows and keep cash in your home to a minimum.

And, if you’re having a house party with lots of guests, police warn that criminals can slip in unnoticed.

Officers also recommend that, if you’re going to a party, don’t let anyone tailgate you into a house or through a secured communal entry door.

Chief Inspector Drew Sinclair said: “It is essential you keep your home safe this Christmas and New Year. Keep all windows and doors locked, cancel deliveries if you’re away and keep cash to a minimum.

“Also register all gifts like mobiles and laptops and make sure they are insured.

“Don’t let thieves ruin your Christmas.”

If you are the victim of crime this Christmas, contact Police Scotland on 101.