Domestic offender is shown leniency

A sheriff has warned a man he was lucky not to be jailed after a domestic disturbance.

Paul Smith (22), 2 Lumley Place, Grangemouth, was put under supervision for one year at Falkirk Sheriff Court and must do 180 hours of unpaid work.

He admitted shouting abuse, banging on a door and making threats at a house in Glenbervie Road, Grangemouth, on March 21 last year. Smith also admitted offending on bail and twice defying a court order banning him from contact with his ex-partner Hayley Mathieson.

Defence agent John Mulholland said the couple are back together and expecting a baby soon.

Sheriff Mark Thorley told Smith he was getting “a last chance”.