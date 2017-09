Martin McAulay (28), 165 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, assaulted his partner in the home they shared on June 21.

After the attack she went to a neighbour’s house to call the police.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McAulay was placed on a supervised community order for two years, told to attend the Caledonian Project for domestic abuse and complete 135 hours of unpaid work in six months.