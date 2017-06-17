Dog poisoner targets Grangemouth home again

Blue pills laced with rat poison have again been left in a Grangemouth garden used by pets, in what amounts to a repeat of an incident in May.

Police have renewed the appeal for information which followed a May 31 outrage in which two small dogs had to be rushed to the vet for emergency treatment.

This time, on either Monday or Tuesday, the culprit again left raw meat containing poison pills in the back garden of a home in Kings Road, causing what police describe as an “obvious risk and danger” to the two dogs which use it.

In the May incident a resident who had let her dogs outside in the supposed safety of her enclosed garden had to take emergency action after seeing two pieces of raw meat containing blue pills.

Her pets had to be treated for the ingestion of rat poison.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting ref CF0081740617.