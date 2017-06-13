Dog poisoner on the loose

Police are hunting for the person who left raw meat containing rat poison in a garden which almost killed two small dogs.

Officers are looking for information regarding the incident which took place on Wednesday, May 31 in Kings Road, Grangemouth.

A resident let her two small dogs outside in the safety of their enclosed garden and a short time later she observed two pieces of meat on the ground and noticed they contained blue pills.

She rushed her dogs to the vet, who treated them for ingestion of rat poison.

If anyone knows who the poisoner is or has any information about this incident call police on 101.