Dog killed by hit-and-run driver

A family have been left devastated after their beloved pet dog was killed in a hit-and-run incident.

Cookie the Yorkie died after being struck by a car, which then sped off, in Portal Road in Grangemouth at around 7.30pm on Friday leaving the Pimm family shocked and angry.

Owner Amanda Pimm said: “She (the driver) nearly hit another two dogs before she struck and killed my wee Yorkie. She slowed down then sped off so she is well aware of what she has done. I think there will be some damage to the front of the vehicle.

“My family is devastated, my two daughters are in pieces.”

The driver is described as being female and wearing glasses. The vehicle is believed to be a silver Nissan, possibly an old style Micra.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.