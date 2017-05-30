Doctor on assault and threat charges

A senior doctor is to stand trial accused of attacking his partner and threatening a patient at the hospital where he worked.

Dr Robert Prempeh (50), a consultant neurologist, is facing two charges of threatening behaviour and one of assault.

The medic, who worked for NHS Forth Valley, is alleged to have acted in a threatening and abusive manner by behaving aggressively towards Gerard Lonzetti at Stirling Community Hospital on August 19 last year.

He is alleged to have shouted abuse at Mr Lonzetti and followed him out of the hospital.

In a separate incident at Prempeh’s home in Carfin, Lanarkshire, on March 9 this year, he is alleged to have assaulted his partner, Liana Docherty, by striking her on the head with a mobile phone to her injury and permanent disfigurement and to have pulled bedding from a bed she was in.

He is also accused of pretending to have recorded images of her while she was unclothed, shouted abuse and thrown clothing.

Prempeh has denied all the charges and will stand trial at Hamilton Sheriff Court in August.

The court heard Dr Prempeh had left his post at NHS Forth Valley and was set to take up a new role in the United Arab Emirates. He was previously the lead consultant in neurological rehabilitation at the health board.