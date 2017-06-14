Disorientated in Denny then violent in A&E in Larbert

A drunken joiner built up a violent rage when he was asked to extinguish his cigarette while he was being treated in hospital.

Ross Bourne (27) had been drinking alcohol all day and was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s accident and emergency department because he was found in such a state people feared for his safety.

When security staff at the hospital asked him to put out his cigarette he lashed out and punched one of them in the face.

Bourne, 15 Kilbirnie Terrace, Denny, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court having pled guilty to the assault he committed at the Larbert hospital on December 10 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan said: “The accused was taken to the hospital after being found in a state of disorientation in Denny. He was placed in the accident and emergency department and was a bit agitated when he came in at first, but calmed down shortly afterwards.

“At some point he lit a cigarette and was smoking it under the bed sheet to disguise the fact. A member of staff tried to get him to put it out because there was a chance the smoke alarm would be set off.

“He wasn’t happy with that and punched the man on the side of the face.”

The victim, a 53-year-old security guard, suffered slight tenderness to the side of his head as a result of Bourne’s blow.

Bourne, who works as a joiner for his uncle, has two young children and was said to be a very active father who takes his employment and family responsibilities very seriously. He was due to travel north in the near future to carry out work on a significant contract.

The court heard he was deeply ashamed of his behaviour and he admitted he was heavily intoxicated at the time because he had been drinking all day.

Sheriff John Mundy ordered Bourne to pay a £540 fine at a rate of £40 per month.

He also warned Bourne he faced an automatic sentence of 28 days in custody if he failed to pay.

– Forth Valley Addictions Support and Counselling (ASC) offers help to addicts. Visit www.asc.me.uk or call (01324) 874969.