Denny bookies hit again by armed robbers

A Denny bookies was targeted by armed robbers for the second time in five days.

The latest incident took place at the William Hill branch in Stirling Street at around 7.45pm last night.

It had previously been robbed last Friday around 9pm.

In last night’s incident two men entered the premises and repeatedly threatened a member of staff and two patrons with weapons before leaving with sum of money.

Leaving the bookies, they turned right into the nearby vennel which led on to Herbertshire Street but then lost to view.

No one was injured as a result of the robbery.

The first suspect is described as a white man of medium build. He has a light tan, around 6ft tall and spoke with a local accent.

He was wearing a yellow high visibility jacket with the hood up and a white hard hat on, along with dark trousers. He also wore a dark scarf over his face.

The second man is described as a white man of medium build, around 5ft 9in. He was wearing a high visibility jacket with dark top underneath and a blue hard hat, along with light trousers. He was also wearing a dark scarf over his face.

Police are investigating both incidents, which are being treated as linked.

Officers will be conducting high visibility patrols in the surrounding areas over the coming days in order to speak with local residents, gather information and offer reassurance to the community.

Detective Inspector Jim Thomson of Falkirk CID said: “This was a violent and callous incident which has left the three victims badly upset.

“This also follows a previous robbery at this bookkeepers last Friday, which we are still investigating and believe to be linked to this most recent incident.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Stirling Street area around 7.45pm on Wednesday, April 12, and has any information that can assist officers, to get in touch with us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.