Daughter and mum both sex victims

A rapist has been found guilt of molesting a mother and her underage daughter on the same day.

Sex predator Edward Hunter woke up the mum by touching her sexually after staying over at her home in Sauchie, Clackmannanshire, and then turned his attention to the teenage girl in the early hours of the morning.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that after the mother found out about the abuse she had confronted Hunter and said: “How could you touch the bairn?”

Hunter (42), Westerton Terrace, Carronshore, had been freed on bail months earlier by a sheriff in Stirling, facing serious charges against other victims, when he sexually assaulted the mother and daughter on January 8 this year.

He denied a string of charges during a trial but last Friday was found guilty of ten offences of rape, sexual assault, indecency and assault, committed against four victims between 2003 and this year, by a jury.

Defence Lorraine Glancy said after the jury verdict: “Standing the serious nature of the charges the accused has now been convicted of a custodial sentence is inevitable.”

The judge, Lord Boyd of Duncansby, deferred sentence on Hunter for the preparation of a background report. Hunter was remanded in custody and placed on the sex offenders’ register.