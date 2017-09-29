Dangerous driving dad was denied access to son

An angry father had been denied access to his child so he drove off in pursuit of the boy’s mum despite being banned from driving.

Callum Hill (21) was furious after the babysitter said he could not see his son and sped to his former partner’s workplace.

When Hill, who had been disqualified from driving last year, saw his ex approaching in her car he began to drive like a man possessed placing other road users in danger.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Hill, 60 Gairloch Crescent, Westquarter previously pled guilty to dangerous driving and driving while disqualified and without insurance in Salmon Inn Road, Redding on January 13.

Procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan said: “The babysitter wouldn’t allow him to see his son so he then stormed off, saying he was going to his ex partner’s place of work.

“His ex partner was driving home when she saw the accused driving towards her from the opposite direction. He spun his car around and started following her. He was following the car very closely and at one point went to overtake her car at a junction when there was a car coming from the opposite direction which had to take evasive action.”

Police were contacted following the incident.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor said: “He and his partner were in the throes of a separation and he wanted to see the child. He contacted the childminder who decided he wasn’t to see the child.

“It seems there is a triangle of communication going on to make sure he doesn’t get to see his son. He became annoyed and it’s deeply regrettable the incident develops in the manner it did.

“He understands this was the entirely wrong way to go about things.”

Sheriff John Mundy said: “This was a pretty bad piece of driving while you were disqualified.”

Hill was banned from driving for 18 months and placed on a community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 120 hours unpaid work within six months.