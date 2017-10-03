Dad appeals for son to return home

A father has issued an appeal for the whereabouts of his son who went missing nearly two weeks ago.

Brian McGowan (42) was last seen in the Gillespie Terrace area of Plean at around 4pm on Thursday, September 21.

The 42-year-old lives locally but has not returned home, prompting concern for his welfare and an appeal from his father, John McGowan, to get in touch.

Mr McGowan said: “Brian, if you are reading this, your mum and I are worried sick about you. Could you please be in touch to let us know you are okay. If anyone has seen or heard from Brian, please get in touch with the police.”

Police Forth Valley are appealing for the public’s help as part of ongoing enquiries to trace Brian.

It is believed he may have been in the Gallamuir Drive area of Plean in the early hours of Friday, September 22.

Chief Inspector Damian Armstrong said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have seen Brian, or has any information on his whereabouts, to get in touch with us.

“We are growing concerned for Brian’s welfare and although have had a positive response to our social media appeals, we still need to locate Brian to ensure he is safe.

“Local officers have spoken to a number of Brian’s friends and family have conducted door-to-door enquiries in the Plean area.”

Brian is described as 5ft 10in in height, slim build with short dark hair and speaks with a Stirling accent.

He has blue eyes and tattoos on his fingers.

Anyone with information can contact Falkirk Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 2186 of September 22.