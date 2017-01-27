Crime stats ‘not misleading’

Claims by an MSP recent crime statistics were “confusing and misleading” have been rubbished by the Scottish Government.

According to Central Scotland Scottish Conservative MSP Alison Harris, the government stated there were less than 7000 violent crimes in Scotland in 2016, but when incidents such as broken noses and cases where a victim loses consciousness are included, the total rises to 68,482.

Mrs Harris said: “Offences such as punching, kicking and brandishing a weapon were left out of the statistics by the Scottish Government. There needs to be a more succinct system of recording and publishing crime figures.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Violent crime has more than halved since 2006/07 and common assault has also fallen. All recorded offences are counted and published by independent statisticians, with no involvement from ministers, and the distinction applied to crimes and offences has been in place since the 1920s.”