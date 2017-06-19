Creep faces prison for grooming teen online

A creep who groomed a 14-year-old girl on social networking site Meowchat with the username “DaddyLovesYoung” was warned today that he faced jailed.

Ross McGeachie (21) messaged the girl, sent her pornographic pictures, repeatedly sent her sexual messages, and turned up at her home in Falkirk.

Then, during a 15-minute encounter in his car he kissed her, touched her leg, asked her to send him pornographic pictures of herself, and performed a solo sex act on himself in her presence.

At Stirling Sheriff Court, McGeachie, of Solway Drive in Denny pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a minor and sending her sexual images and messages.

The court heard that the grooming of the girl and the other incidents took placed between April 7 and 15 last year.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson called for background reports, and deferred sentence until July 17, when the Crown will narrate the facts.

He released McGeachie on bail, but warned him: “All options are being considered, including custody.”

He rejected a defence bid to have McGeachie assessed for suitability for tagging as an alternative to custody, saying this was “not appropriate”.