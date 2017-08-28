Crash leaves woman in critical condition

Police in Forth Valley are appealing for witnesses following a crash that left two people with serious injuries.

The collision happened on the A81 at the entrance to the Trossachs Holiday Park, near Gartmore, at around 8.55pm yesterday (Sunday).

It involved a blue Kia Venga, which was travelling southbound and a black Peugeot 206 travelling northbound.

The 53-year-old male driver of the Peugeot and a 56-year-old female passenger sustained serious injuries. A 54-year-old female passenger of the Peugeot is currently described as critical but stable.

All three were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.

The driver and passenger of the Kia were uninjured, but the 23-year-old male driver has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and is expected to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court tomorrow (Tuesday).

Sgt David Ross of Stirling’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our enquiries into this collision, which left two people seriously injured and a woman in a critical condition, continue.

“As part of this, we’d urge anyone who may have witnessed this collision and has not yet spoken to officers, or who saw either vehicles travelling in the area shortly beforehand, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 4567 of August 27.