Court order could not keep couple apart

Police caught an offender in the act of breaching his bail conditions when they discovered his partner hiding under a bed.

Luke Kelly (20) was banned from seeing Michaella King but he proceeded to breach that bail condition a few more times. On one occasion he had been injured by Miss King and took his frustrations out on police, attempting to headbutt an officer who was trying to restrain him.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Kelly previously pled guilty to breaching his bail conditions at his 65 Gairdoch Street, Bainsford on October 23 and again at Victoria Road between October 16 and October 26.

He also admitted the assault he committed at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 23 and being concerned in the supply of cannabis at his home on October 26.

Procurator fiscal depute Siobhan Monk said: “Police searched the house to do a bail check and found the lady hiding under the bed. The other breach again featured the same lady.”

The relationship between Kelly and his partner was at the centre of another offence when Kelly was in Forth Valley Royal Hospital to receive treatment for an injury.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “When a police officer had cause to restrain him he then attempted to headbutt the officer.”

On another occasion he was caught with 34 grams of cannabis resin divided into eight bags with a total value of £270.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said: “They want to be together and as a result they were together when they shouldn’t have been. In the hospital incident he was the one who had been assaulted by her.”

Mr Addison added Kelly had been “kicked out” of the family home when he was only 16 and developed a serious drug habit.

“He had stopped the hard stuff and started to use cannabis,” said Mr Addison. “He was selling the drug to fund his own habit.”

Sheriff James Tierney placed Kelly on a community payback order for six months with the condition he complete 120 hours of unpaid work in that time and pay a £240 fine at £10 per fortnight.